Just Wanted to Take Another Look at You, 2019 Oscars Class Photo

Photo: Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.

For better or for worse, the Oscars are only 19 days away! On Monday, many of this year’s nominees gathered for the annual Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton ballroom, where wannabe winners mingle with other wannabe winners: Lady Gaga was seated at a table with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige! Spike Lee wore Nike sneakers emblazoned with the title of his 1989 movie Do the Right Thing! Oscar producers Glenn Weiss and Donna Gigliotti reminded everyone to keep their speeches to 90 seconds, and that the timer starts when their name is read as the winner! Other news from the room: Lee reportedly clapped for every director nominee save Green Book’s Peter Farrelly. Lee, Sam Elliott, and Regina King all got big rounds of applause from the audience as they took their place on the risers for the group shot.

But hey! Just wanted to take another look at you, the annual class photo of the year’s nominees (save a few no-shows, notably: Emma Stone, Adam Driver, Olivia Colman, Nick Vallelonga, and Kendrick Lamar). Tag yourself: Are you Best Supporting Actor nominee Mahershala Ali, the day’s best-dressed nominee, wearing a striking reddish-brown suit? Are you Bradley Cooper, cooly eyeing his biggest competitor in the Best Actor race, Rami Malek? Are you the greatest trio since Destiny’s Child’s Beychella reunion: Yorgos Lanthimos, Barry Jenkins, and Paul Schrader, all standing next to one another? Are you the radiant Regina King or the glowing Glenn Close? Or are you Viggo Mortensen’s … peace sign?