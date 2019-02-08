British Actor Albert Finney Dead at 82

Albert Finney. Photo: ITV/REX/Shutterstock

Iconic British actor Albert Finney has died at 82. He had been suffering from kidney cancer, and died of a chest infection at the Royal Marsden hospital, according to The Guardian. Finney was nominated for five Oscars over the course of his career, for Tom Jones, Murder on the Orient Express, The Dresser, Under the Volcano, and finally Erin Brockovich, but never won. He rose to fame as a key figure in British cinema in the 1960s, playing an angry, hypersexual factory worker in Karel Reisz’s 1960 Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, and reaching international acclaim with Tony Richardson’s 1963 swashbuckling period drama Tom Jones. His other best-known roles include Hercule Poirot in 1974’s Murder on the Orient Express, Daddy Warbucks in 1982’s Annie, and the mobster Leo O’Bannon in 1990’s Miller’s Crossing. He appeared in both Soderbergh’s Traffic and Erin Brockovich and Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride and Big Fish. His final film role came in 2012, playing a gamekeeper on James Bond’s family estate in Skyfall.

I was lucky enough to have worked with the late great Albert Finney in the film ERIN BROCKOVICH. An extraordinary & generous actor who oozed charm & mischievousness. Do yourself a favor & watch one of his performances this weekend. My thoughts are with his family. — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) February 8, 2019

I was a PA when I was 18 and my job was mostly to keep an eye on Albert. To walk him to the set, etc... he told me I should quit immediately and just act if that's what I wanted to do. What a sweet and wonderful man. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/EriGFD0aph — Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) February 8, 2019

Very sad to hear about Albert Finney. I had the enormous privilege of working with him early on. Apart from being effortlessly great he was also a great all round example of how to behave. https://t.co/mZXeqmWrqJ — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) February 8, 2019

A Legend, and an inspiration to this Salford girl.

Albert Finney, one of Salford's finest actors, dies aged 82 - latest tributes https://t.co/A4TPRyR2Q0 — Josie Rourke (@josierourke) February 8, 2019

Remember the great Albert Finney tonight by watching Miller’s Crossing and Under the Volcano - two vastly different performances that showcase his unique ability to combine power with powerlessness.



(And he was an artist with a Thompson.) — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) February 8, 2019

"Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not." RIP Albert Finney, the original Angry Young Man, thanks for 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning', 'Miller’s Crossing', 'Two For The Road', 'Gumshoe', 'The Dresser', 'Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead', 'Tom Jones' & so many others... pic.twitter.com/TKGJYKcK8Z — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 8, 2019

So sad to hear of the passing of Albert Finney . I had the great pleasure of working with him on ‘Annie’ the movie. Who could forget him in Tom Jones .RIP we will miss you!!!❤️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) February 8, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of the great #AlbertFinney - a truly wonderful performer whom I greatly admired from an early age. Our condolences to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/jKvcGsiFUE — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 8, 2019

from Daddy Warbucks to Winston Churchill, great career, great actor, great life. RIP #AlbertFinney pic.twitter.com/bLH5lmV0Rj — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) February 8, 2019

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Albert Finney. The recipient of the BAFTA Fellowship in 2001, Finney will be warmly remembered for his powerful performances in Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, Tom Jones, Big Fish and many more. pic.twitter.com/SwuaV84cGE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) February 8, 2019