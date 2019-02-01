Amber Ruffin Has a New Seth Meyers–Produced Comedy in the Works

Amber Ruffin. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors

One of our favorite Late Night With Seth Meyers writer-performers has a new television project in the works at NBC. The network announced today that it’s ordered a pilot presentation for a single-cam comedy starring Ruffin titled Village Gazette, which centers on a woman — named Amber, if you’re wondering — who works as the editor of the Benson Village Gazette: “She loves fluff pieces that demonstrate the idyllic nature of life in her hometown. When the newspaper owners hire a reporter who’s looking to uncover a juicy story in Benson, he threatens to unravel the happy denial Amber has been living in.” Among the executive producers are Seth Meyers and SNL boss Lorne Michaels.

Village Gazette isn’t the first show Ruffin has developed. Back in 2017, NBC put into development a semi-autobiographical comedy from Ruffin and Legends of Chamberlain Heights co-creator Michael Starrbury called Going Dutch, but it was ultimately not ordered to series.

Whether it’s on Late Night or Village Gazette, one thing’s for sure: When Amber’s on our TV screens, we’re happy. More of her, please!