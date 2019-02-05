Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images
Big, cute and, despite all the screaming and pants pooping, everyone can’t get enough of them. No, it’s not your fantasy Real Housewives cast member. It’s Andy Cohen’s brand-new baby boy. The Watch What Happens Live host revealed the impending birth of his son on his late-night show in December. On Monday evening, he announced the arrival of little Benjamin Allen, named after Cohen’s grandfather and weighing in at an impressive 9 pounds, 2 ounces. “I’m in love,” Cohen wrote on Instagram, along with a pic of his baby, who arrived via surrogate. “And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”