Photo: Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Edgar Wright’s previous forays into genre-light cinema with Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End make up some of his best work. So it’s a good thing he’s drifting into horror material again with Last Night in Soho, and as Variety reports, he just picked up Anya Taylor-Joy for a lead role. If you enjoy suspense cinema even a little, Taylor-Joy should be extremely familiar to you at this point. (She just reprised her Split character in Glass, and is attached to future roles including an adaptation of Weetzie Bat and a remake of Nosferatu with her Witch director, Robert Eggers.) Wright, meanwhile, will be working on the Soho script with Penny Dreadful ﻿writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. He’s also making the “psychological horror-thriller” his next picture, bumping it ahead of any more Baby Driver movies that he might be developing. Sorry, Ansel Elgort. But you’re just going to have to have to move to the back of the line.