Ariana Grande Says Thank U, Next to the Grammys After Being ‘Insulted’

Ariana Grande. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Grammys have done what only dummies have dared to do and have crossed Ariana Grande. Variety reports that not only will Grande no longer perform on Sunday’s broadcast, she’s skipping the show entirely. Grande, a nominee, was previously announced as a performer and has been advertised as one of the night’s main attractions, but, according to Variety, she and the show’s producers sparred over what songs she’d be allowed to be perform. Ari reportedly wanted to do “7 Rings” in full but was told that she’d have to do a medley instead and that they’d get to pick her second song, which left Ari feeling “insulted” and over it. (Though Pop Crave cites sources who say she never formally accepted their offer to perform anyway.)

Similarly, last year, the Grammys reportedly wouldn’t allow Album of the Year nominee Lorde to perform solo (unlike all the male AOTY nominees), instead relegating her to be a part of the Tom Petty tribute, which she declined. Grande is up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Vocal Performance, but not AOTY, which is truly the biggest insult.

The Grammys have now announced that Lady Gaga will perform at the show (possibly in Ari’s place). She’ll perform with Mark Ronson, which likely means she’s doing A Star Is Born’s “Shallow,” up for Song and Record of the Year and two other awards. Also just-announced performers: Travis Scott, Chloe x Halle, and Dua Lipa with St. Vincent (swooon). Handling the Aretha Franklin tribute will be Fantasia, Andra Day, and Yolanda Adams.