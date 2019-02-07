Ariana Grande Says Grammys Producer Is ‘Lying’ About Her Canceled Performance

Ariana Grande is always ready. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

You would think that the Grammys would know better than to get on the wrong side of someone who wrote a whole album about how she’ll be fine without you. The Associated Press published an interview today with Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich in which he claimed that talks with Grande to perform at the show fell through after she dropped out because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.” Grande decided to hit back on Twitter and explain that, in fact, she is very prepared, she can pull together something quickly, and the music awards show just didn’t want to work with the songs she offered. “i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande tweeted in trademark, vicious all-lowercase. “i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.” To be fair, this is someone who released two albums in under six months, so she should know something about working quickly.

mhmmm here it is ! “too late for her to pull something together......” pic.twitter.com/YwuBOUkZjr — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

Grande added that she offered “3 different songs” to perform during the ceremony, none of which apparently went over with the awards show planners. According to Variety’s report, Grande, who’s nominated for “God Is a Woman” and Sweetener, wanted to perform “7 Rings” in full, but was told she’d have to do a medley and that the Grammys would get to pick her second song. In response, Grande said she would skip the show entirely. She followed up her initial tweets by noting that she “passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those,” and that she “hope[s] that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year. 🖤 4:” Then, Grande smoothly pivoted back to promoting Thank U, Next, which drops at midnight.

passed a Grammy’s bus with my face on it typing those. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

hope that helps everyone understand my decision. i am still grateful for the acknowledgement this year. 🖤 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019

anyfuckingway — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 7, 2019