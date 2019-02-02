Full Frontal’s Ashley Nicole Black Is Running (for Cory Booker’s First Lady)

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cory Booker has entered the 2020 presidential race, a field so crowded with overconfident people it might as well be an old school bus to Fyre Festival. If elected, Booker would be the second bachelor president, after James Buchanan. That is, unless comedian and Full Frontal correspondent Ashley Nicole Black is successful in her campaign to become his First Lady. “Yesterday, Cory Booker announced his candidacy for president,” Black said in her official campaign video. “Today, I announce mine for first lady.” As a former teacher, Black said her main platform will be education, but that “also, I look amazing in gowns.” Booker is rumored to currently be Rosario Dawson, but Black isn’t letting that deter her, hashtagging her campaign announcement #OfferAlsoGoodForKamalaLizAndKristen. Our condolences to Howard Schultz.