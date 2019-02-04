Atlanta’s Third Season Will Be Delayed, And You May Cry Out To The Heavens Now

Photo: Guy D’Alema/FX

At today’s Television Critics Association event, FX CEO John Landgraf gave America some tough news: You will likely be waiting an extra long while for the third season of Atlanta. The critically adored series was expected to be back this year, but that’s looking basically impossible now. Landgraf did, however, offer the cold comfort of saying, “The writers are back working right now, thank God,” proving that he feels the exact same way you do. He added, “If you wanna see me cry, you can just come backstage.” Credit the delay to Glover (and the rest of the cast) being extremely in demand.

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, and Brian Tyree Henry all have burgeoning film careers, and Glover is not only balancing movies and TV, he’s also been touring on his latest Childish Gambino album. And, according to Landgraf, he’s had a lot going on in his personal life, too. “He just has had an incredibly complicated life,” said the FX exec, via The Hollywood Reporter. “He’s had personal things he’s had to deal with, from injuries to other things I’d rather not say publicly that just have to do not with his personal life but his extended family.” So you could be angry about Atlanta taking a long time to come back, or you could just have a heart! These people are juggling a lot!