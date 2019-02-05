7 New Books You Should Read This February

The spirit of Bolaño animates this novel about our American-made border crisis. Luiselli draws on her work as a translator for asylum seekers, just as she did in her nonfiction book, Tell Me How It Ends, but on the broader canvas of fiction. An educated American couple and two kids drive down to the Arizona-Mexico border to research the Apache and to track down two refugee children. What starts as a cool, fragmented narrative, heavy on references, gives way to a suspenseful and distressing climax as the couple’s children themselves become lost. It’s a story about all American sins.