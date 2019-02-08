Meet the Wigs of Big Little Lies Season Two

Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Good news to everyone who was struggling to get through the winter without the help of the televisual Chardonnay that is Big Little Lies. HBO announced today that season two of the Monterey-set drama will return in June, and thanks to some new photos from the series, we can also confirm that so will the wigs. In the second season, Meryl Streep arrives in town playing Mary Louise Wright, who is the now-dead Perry’s mother and is “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren” and trying to “search for answers” about his death. She also has quite the wig, as we can see in a photo with her and Nicole Kidman’s Celeste, who has been attired like a very sad Nintendo Mii.

Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

In another photo from the upcoming season, we can see Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline Martha Mackenzie meeting up with Shailene Woodley’s Jane, Zoë Kravitz’s Bonnie, Celeste, and Laura Dern’s Renata at school, probably to secretly discuss the fact that they all killed someone, and that Jane is trying out bangs.

Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Meanwhile, Madeline and Bonnie meet up at what appears to be Bonnie’s place, probably to discuss which musical Madeline should produce at the community theater after Avenue Q.

Photo: Jennifer Clasen/HBO

Finally, we’ve also got a photo of Celeste, Madeline, Renata, and Jane sitting together on the beach for coffee, and for a chance to prove that Laura Dern is incredibly good at finding her angle, even in the wind.