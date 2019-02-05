Billy Eichner’s Romantic Comedy Is Coming, You Gays

Billy Eichner Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Billy Eichner is making a romantic comedy with a high-concept, deeply-unrelatable premise: “two men who have commitment problems and are attempting a relationship.” Never heard of gay men with commitment problems, no sir. Anyway, according to Deadline, Eichner is writing and starring in the untitled comedy, which Neighbors’s Nick Stoller will direct, and which Judd Apatow is producing. Between this, Paul Feig’s Last Christmas, and that Randall Park-Ali Wong movie, the romantic-comedy genre may live again! Please give either Billy or his love interest a stereotypical straight best friend character who lives only to give advice and do stereotypical straight things like watch basketball and burp, just to even out years of rom-com tropes.