Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen, and More to Lead NBC Comedy Competition Series

Kenan Thompson, Jeff Foxworthy, Amanda Seales, and Chrissy Teigen. Photo: Vulture

NBC is bringing back Last Comic Standing … kind of. The network announced today that it’s teamed up with the Just For Laughs comedy festival for a comedy competition series titled Bring the Funny, which will include more than just stand-up comedy and boasts a star-studded panel of judges. Comedian Amanda Seales, who recently made her HBO stand-up special debut, will serve as host, and she’ll be joined by Chrissy Teigen, SNL’s Kenan Thompson, and Jeff Foxworthy as judges. Here’s the log line for the series:

In partnership with the international organization Just for Laughs, which has given rise to some of today’s most successful comedic acts via its iconic festivals, tours and television series, Bring the Funny will feature the best of the best stand-ups, sketch troupes and comedic variety acts. From solo comics to sketch troupes to musicians, magicians, podcasters, puppeteers, YouTubers and more — anyone who can make audiences laugh will have the chance to receive the career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the Bring the Funny showcase.

The show is currently on the hunt for “an incredibly diverse slate of acts across all ages and walks of life,” so if you’re a working comedian looking for your big break, head over to the casting site for details.