Bryan Singer. Photo: Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock

BAFTA has removed Bryan Singer’s name from Bohemian Rhapsody’s Best Film nomination, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody has been suspended, effective immediately,” BAFTA said in a statement. “BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved. BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this.” The names of producer Graham King and writer Anthony McCarten will remain.

In an exposé published by The Atlantic last month, four men accused Singer of sexual abuse, dating back to the 1990s. After The Atlantic’s story, the GLAAD Media Awards removed Bohemian Rhapsody from consideration for Best Original Film. Singer called the report a “homophobic smear piece,” and his attorneys denied that he ever had sex with or had a preference for underage men.