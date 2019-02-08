Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Casey Affleck’s next film is set to premiere at the upcoming Berlin Film Festival. It’s called Light of My Life, and it centers on a father and daughter holing up together while the end of the world unfolds. With the exception of the daughter, Light also takes place in a “society without women where gender roles have to be renegotiated,” according to the movie’s description — a choice that stands out against the backdrop of the actor’s history with the MeToo movement. According to IndieWire, Affleck said at a press event before the movie that the script was written prior to accusations of sexual misconduct against him resurfacing, and that the themes of the story had nothing to do with those cases or the subsequent public outcry over his alleged actions.

“I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation,” said Affleck, who wrote, directed, and stars in Light. “I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control.”

Affleck was sued by two women who accused him of mistreatment on the set of his movie I Am Still Here, both of which he settled. A producer for Light of My Life told reporters at the press conference that, “I don’t think any of the people on this crew felt anything other than a real joy in being there.”