Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

CBS programming is about to get more rich looking and even more attractive. The network has ordered three comedy pilots, one of which is the previously reported The Empire of Malibu from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, and the other two being The Unicorn and Our House. A put-pilot commitment was made for Malibu last October, and it follows two families — one from Shanghai with new money and the other a group of old money elites from the East Coast of the States — “that must learn to co-exist when their children get married.” Kwan will executive produce and write with David Sangalli, who he is also working on an Amazon series with.

The Unicorn, meanwhile, is about a widower raising two daughters who realizes he’s a sought after single when he re-enters the dating world, and Our House centers on a husband and wife doing their best to raise a good kid, but whose situation gets a lot crazier when the wife’s family comes barreling into their lives.