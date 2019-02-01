Cecily Strong Gave Out the Awards for the SNL Yearbook on Busy Tonight

Cecily Strong is, in the words of Busy Philipps a “senior cast member” on Saturday Night Live. Not in the sense that she’s old, just that she’s been there longer than, say, Chris Redd. Strong gave out senior superlatives, those awards in the yearbook, for her fellow SNL cast members.
Biggest Bromance
Beck Bennett & Kyle Mooney
Best Sneeze
Aidy Bryant
Most Likely to Attend the Next Fyre Festival
Pete Davidson
Most Likely to Get Catfished
Jay Pharaoh (who has been catfished, according to Cecily)
Most Likely to Refuse to Date a Specific Zodiac Sign
Cecily (who is so over water signs right now)