Chelsea Peretti’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine Departure Wasn’t ‘Fully’ Her Decision

Chelsea Peretti. Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The human form of the 100 emoji, Gina Linetti, appeared in her final Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode this week as a regular, when she decided to bid the precinct adieu in favor of some bigger and jazz hands-ier life experiences. She’ll be missed tremendously — good luck finding an assistant as delightfully apathetic, Captain Holt — but the actress who portrays her, Chelsea Peretti, said in a new interview that the reason for her departure wasn’t exactly as unequivocal as you’d think. “[It] wasn’t fully just my decision. It’s hard to get into the weeds of what exactly transpired and how it all shook out, but it kind of came together to be this timing that presented itself,” she told TV Line. “So I kind of knew that it was going to be happening for a while [and was] holding on to this feeling of, like, ‘I’m going away from this family’ in my head.”

Peretti announced last October she would be leaving the show this season, clarifying that she still might make an appearance or two after her character departs. (NBC has yet to renew Brooklyn Nine-Nine for another season.) “I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina,” she wrote at the time. “Confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation.” Whatever the reason(s) might be for her departure, let’s hope it doesn’t get as messy as Ruth Wilson’s Affair demise.