Conan O’Brien Has Finally Landed His Dream Interview

Conan O’Brien and Robert Caro. Photo: Getty Images

Last year, the New York Times published a fascinating interview with Conan O’Brien, in which he revealed that despite his 25 years as a late-night host, he still hadn’t been able to land the interview he wanted most of all: Pulitzer-winning author Robert Caro. O’Brien, who said he’s been a huge Caro fan since college, told the Times that he’s attempted to lock in an interview with Caro many times over the years, only to be hit back with a series of rejections. “The biggest thing I want to stress,” O’Brien noted at the time, “is that my inability to get him to sit with me only makes me respect him more.”

Well, we hope O’Brien hasn’t lost any respect for Caro, because it was just announced that he’ll finally land his white-whale interview. The chat will take place at a Writers Bloc Presents event this April called “Robert Caro in Conversation with Conan O’Brien.” O’Brien will sit down with Caro for a live discussion about his upcoming book Working, and presumably, he’ll finally get the opportunity to interrogate the writer with all those questions he’s always dreamed of asking. Congrats, Conan!