Did Lady Gaga Save the Oscars?

Not on her watch! Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

As the Oscars continue to lose its freaking mind right before our very eyes, a benevolent goddess has apparently arrived to right at least one of its wrongs: Deadline is reporting that the Academy’s last-minute announcement that all five of the songs nominated for Best Original Song would be performed at the show (albeit with each one slimmed down to a 90-second version) came at the behest of Lady Gaga. After it was rumored that only Gaga, her Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, and Kendrick Lamar and SZA would be invited to perform at the February 24 ceremony, the Best Actress nominee put her foot down.

“Insiders said that this premature report only reflected a discussion, but since we’re dishing, here’s what I was told. The reason the Academy walked back that decision was because either Lady Gaga herself, or her reps, made it clear she felt it was completely unfair to eliminate the three songs — almost like the Academy producers were forecasting who they thought would win — and that she wouldn’t perform if a change wasn’t made,” Deadline reported Friday morning. “And that’s why the Academy tweeted that all the songs will be shown, even if the tunes are truncated.”

Let’s dish, indeed! In addition to rumors that the Oscar for Cinematography would be one of the trophies handed out during a commercial break, Deadline is also reporting that this year’s Oscars producers are considering inviting higher-profile presenters to hand out the night’s trophies. Last year’s big winners — Gary Oldman, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell, and Allison Janney — have not yet been asked to present this year’s acting awards, as is usually the tradition.