Dolly Parton Says Watching Her Tribute Concert Was ‘Like Watching Porn’

Dolly Parton. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images for NARAS

Dolly Parton isn’t shy about dirty jokes. Just ask Jimmy Fallon. But our gal is who she is, from 9 to 5 and every hour in between. Take Friday night for example. Ahead of the Grammy Awards on Sunday, the 73-year-old country superstar was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year with an evening of musical tributes from Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Katy Perry, Pink, Chris Stapleton, Garth Brooks, and other artists. During her acceptance speech, the ever-candid Parton compared their performances to watching porn. “It’s been such a thrill for me tonight to see all these great artists that are singing songs that I’ve written or been a part of,” she said. “Because it’s kind of like, watching them is sort of like watching porn. You’re not personally involved, but you still get off on it. I really got off on this show tonight.” The crowd shook, and Parton said, “Hey, don’t blame me. At my age you’ll take anything you can get.” That’s our Dolly.