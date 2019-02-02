RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4’s Naomi Smalls Cameos in Manila Luzon’s New Video

Spoilers for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3

One of the best things about the RuPaul’s Drag Race family of products is the shared understanding, among queens and audience, that everyone is that the competition isn’t the be-all, end-all of drag. Sure, winning is nice, but ultimately these girls are here to bump up their appearance fees, get national exposure, and promote their dance tracks. And in that grand tradition, criminally wronged controversially eliminated dropped her new single, “Go Fish,” cutely alluding to last night’s elimination. “You wouldn’t, by chance, have any oversized checks for $100,000?” she asks her beefcake paramour. The video then transitions to an Alice in Wonderland-themed debauch where Manila is the White Queen. And winking to her role in Luzon’s downfall, Naomi Smalls plays the Red Queen gunning for Luzon’s head. The Heathers (Raja, Delta Work and Carmen Carrera) also make an appearance. Nothing says Drag Race quite like arising from the ashes with a new single to promote.