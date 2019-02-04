RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 4, Episode 8: We Have Thoughts

Photo: VH1

Have you recovered from the gaggery and the goopery of that last episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars? Are you ready to relive the episode that turned this season on its head? So is What the Tuck co-host Joel Kim Booster, joined this week by a very special guest, Vulture’s very own Drag Race recapper and one half of Las Culturistas, Matt Rogers. Together Joel and Matt discuss the perils and promise of the dreaded “makeover challenge,” swoon over Manila’s very special guest, and debate whether the (increasingly rare) workroom walk-through from Ru is an asset or a distraction, to both the queens and the viewer.

Oh, yeah, and then there’s that elimination. Joel and Matt break down the controversial decision that may have just revealed “one of the smartest competitors this show has ever seen,” but wonder whether that queen has inadvertently handed the season to someone else. They also get into whether it’s better for an “obvious bottom” to fight for her life or have an Alaska-esque breakdown, who the obvious front-runner is now, and whether All Stars 3 is casting a shadow over this season’s eventual outcome. We’ve got a lot to get through, so click play and let’s get into it.

