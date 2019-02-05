Frank Ocean Teases New Song With SZA, Kendrick, André 3000

Here we go again. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Gone are the days of being on call 24/7, 365 in the Olympic sport formerly known as Frank Ocean Watch. Having mercy on our souls and schedules, our elusive prince has given a rare warning that new music is imminent. Ocean just shared a Tumblr post teasing a new song set for release on March 1. But, naturally, he won’t spoil everything. The post hints to three names that’ll be involved: “Solana,” “KL,” and “Andre.” We can assume Solana refers to SZA (that’s her birth name), whose song “The Weekend” Ocean recently teased a cover of on Instagram. The others we can take an educated guess to be Kendrick Lamar and André 3000 (he’s previously worked with them both). Meanwhile, the post also says, “Here for the beans,” which could mean literally anything, but we’ll narrow it down to this one Instagram account of the same name that Ocean just so happens to follow (the account itself also mostly follows his collaborators and friends, but hasn’t posted anything).

But it wouldn’t be Frank Ocean without introducing something frustratingly cryptic to throw the people off: He shared a separate post with the dates 2019, 2019, and 2020 in parentheses all next to question marks. Now listen here, Ocean. We stood by you through your carpentry hobby and that magazine scavenger hunt, but a Tumblr riddle is where we draw the line! Does it mean two albums this year and another next? Is it Morse code? Chaos theory according to Frank Ocean??? We’ll keep you updated the moment we have a clue.