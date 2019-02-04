The New Party of Five Is Officially Moving Into Freeform

Photo: Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock

A pilot order was placed for a reboot of hit 1990s series Party of Five last fall, and Freeform announced today that a full season order is now a go. In the original version, the five Salinger children were left to sort out life after the sudden death of their parents in a car accident. In the new iteration, the Acosta children (still a party of five!) must band together and move forward after their parents are deported to Mexico. The new core cast features Brandon Larracuente as Emilio, Emily Tosta as Lucia, Niko Guardado as Beto and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina. The first season will be 10 episodes long, and it will be co-written by creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, along with Michal Zebede.