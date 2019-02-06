These New Game of Thrones Photos Reveal So Much, by Which We Mean Nothing

More like Game of Coats …………… get it? Photo: HBO

In the final season of Game of Thrones, everyone will be cold. That’s pretty much all you can learn from these new photos HBO has released from the show, which returns April 14 for its final six feature-length episodes. HBO has been pretty much silent about what exactly will happen as the series grinds to an end, but we do know it’ll kick off with Daenerys’s tense arrival in Winterfell, include a lot of big battle scenes, and will probably not be enough to stop people from misusing memes about the wall in politics. Also, HBO is readying a pilot for a Westeros-set prequel with a bunch of cool British actors and Naomi Watts, so don’t worry too much about leaving this whole cold world behind. These new photos don’t provide much more info beyond that, but since we’re here, let’s speculate wildly about what they could mean.

Here’s Arya. She looks determined, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Bran. He looks pensive, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Brienne. She looks intense, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Cersei. She looks frustrated, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s more of Cersei. Her hair is growing out. Good for her. Photo: HBO

Here’s Daenerys. She looks pointy, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Davos. He looks grumbly, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Jaime. He looks mirthless, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Jon Snow. He looks melancholy, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Varys. He looks schemy, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Sam. He looks hopeful, and relatively speaking, not as cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Sansa. She looks worried, and cold. Photo: HBO

Here’s Tyrion. He better not die this season. Photo: HBO