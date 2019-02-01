Which Ex-Socialite Said This Out-of-Touch Quote: Alexis Rose or Tahani Al-Jamil?

Photo: Vulture

The demise of a socialite is presented very differently on The Good Place and Schitt’s Creek, given that one suffers an untimely death via toppled statue, while the other just loses her massive fortune due to reasons beyond her control. Still, both Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) manage to exude a similar aura throughout their respective otherworldly and boondocks escapades, which manifests as part calculated humblebrag, part genuine warmth, and part rich bitch. They’re so similar with their syntax, in fact, that if we were to give you an original quote from either Tahani or Alexis, would you be able to tell them apart? There are 12 quotes below. Let’s see how well you do.

Who Said It: Tahani or Alexis? We'll give you the quote, and you guess the woman behind it. “I know that we just met, but if Prince Harry trusted me with his life then I think you can, too.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. This is an Alexis original. “You know my whole life, whenever I encountered any obstacles, I would simply say, I would like to speak to a manager.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. This is the epitome of Tahani. “Oh yeah, sorry. Maggie Smith is my godmother.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. This is one of Tahani's dozens of name-drops. “I don't want to brag, but Us Weekly once described me as 'up for anything.'" Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. We have a feeling Us Weekly would be deemed far too gauche for Tahani. “Kirsten Dunst also told me at the premiere that she was jealous of my bangs.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. We have a feeling Tahani still has a good Kirsten Dunst story, though. “Did you know that you can still get mail?” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. Maybe Tahani knows what mail is. “I would say I outdid myself, but I'm always this good. So I simply did myself.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. It's Tahani through-and-through. “When I'm with you, I can really let my hair down. Metaphorically speaking of course, because I'd never have it up in the first place. I'm not a factory worker.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. Alexis likes the occasional ponytail! “Do I have to remind you of the time I was taken hostage on David Geffen's yacht by Somali pirates for a week?” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. Be happy Alexis lived to tell the tale. “That roast was the meanest thing I've ever seen and I once saw a waiter bring Russell Crowe the wrong tea.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. We pity Tahani for having to witness such a thing. “Have you ever had to negotiate in Arabic? It’s very difficult.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. We stan Alexis the multilingual queen! “I like it because Jared Leto gave it to you and he was my first kiss, but I don't know if I, like, like-it like-it.” Alexis Rose Tahani Al-Jamil Correct! Nope, sorry. Great first kiss, Alexis.