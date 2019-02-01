Which Ex-Socialite Said This Out-of-Touch Quote: Alexis Rose or Tahani Al-Jamil?

The demise of a socialite is presented very differently on The Good Place and Schitt’s Creek, given that one suffers an untimely death via toppled statue, while the other just loses her massive fortune due to reasons beyond her control. Still, both Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil) and Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) manage to exude a similar aura throughout their respective otherworldly and boondocks escapades, which manifests as part calculated humblebrag, part genuine warmth, and part rich bitch. They’re so similar with their syntax, in fact, that if we were to give you an original quote from either Tahani or Alexis, would you be able to tell them apart? There are 12 quotes below. Let’s see how well you do.
Who Said It: Tahani or Alexis?
We'll give you the quote, and you guess the woman behind it.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. This is an Alexis original.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. This is the epitome of Tahani.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. This is one of Tahani's dozens of name-drops.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. We have a feeling Us Weekly would be deemed far too gauche for Tahani.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. We have a feeling Tahani still has a good Kirsten Dunst story, though.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. Maybe Tahani knows what mail is.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. It's Tahani through-and-through.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. Alexis likes the occasional ponytail!
Correct!
Nope, sorry. Be happy Alexis lived to tell the tale.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. We pity Tahani for having to witness such a thing.
Correct!
Nope, sorry. We stan Alexis the multilingual queen!