Hannah Gadsby Announces New Show, Names It After Her Dog

Hannah Gadsby. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

With the success and never-ending debates about her 2018 show Nanette behind her, Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby is ready to go on tour with a brand-new show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gadsby will embark on her first-ever U.S. tour this year to perform her new show, which will follow a previously announced (and sold-out) residency at Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles. The new show, Douglas, is named after her very adorable dog:

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadsby said the show is, in part, inspired by the response to Nanette. “I’m deeply unsettled by the amount of positive attention that I’m getting; the negative attention, I’m well-learned in handling that! It doesn’t really upset me that I [received] a bit of hostility — because I know how to handle that,” she said. “I thought it was interesting for me and I’ve been thinking a lot about how does one who is well-practiced in the art of negative attention deal with a sudden influx of positive attention? The show is around my inability to wrangle positive attention.”

Here are the full list of tour dates that have been announced so far:

March 27 – April 7: Melbourne, Australia – Arts Centre Melbourne April 30: San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts May 10: San Diego, CA – Balboa Theatre May 15: Portland, OR – Newmark Theatre May 22: Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre May 30: Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre June 2: Houston, TX – Jones Hall for the Performing Arts June 8: Seattle, WA – Moore Theatre June 13: Minneapolis, MN – Pantages Theatre June 16: Chicago, IL – Chicago Theater June 23: Philadelphia, PA – Merriam Theater June 25: Washington, DC – Kennedy Center June 29: Nashville, TN – James K Polk Theater July 12: Los Angeles, CA – Theatre at The Ace Hotel

Tickets for the show will be available on Gadsby’s website this Friday. While it sounds like Douglas might not be as controversial to comedians as Nanette — Gadsby says “the humor will be back in” — we can probably count on more debates from it: “After what I did with Nanette, I’m not going backwards; I’m going to keep pushing forwards — and probably upsetting some comedy purists again. We can’t please everyone!”