Here Are the Winners of the 2019 Sundance Awards

Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty Images

Chinonye Chukwo’s Clemency won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Awards. The film stars Alfre Woodard as a prison warden who is having second thoughts about carrying out executions. Other big winners included Brittany Runs A Marathon (starring Workaholics and 22 Jump Street’s Jillian Bell), the documentary One Child Nation, and director Alma Har’el for the Shia LaBeouf-penned Honey Boy. Accepting her award, Har’el said “I’m really proud to be here in a year when 44% of the directors are women. We’re here, we’re ready, stop sending us to shadow fucking white men.”

US Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize

Clemency



Audience Award

Brittany Runs a Marathon



Directing

Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco



Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award

Pippa Bianco for Share



Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft

Alma Har’el for Honey Boy



Special Jury Award for Creative Collaboration

The Last Black Man in San Francisco



Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance

Rhianne Barreto for Share



US Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize

One Child Nation



Audience Award

Knock Down the House



Directing

Steven Bognar and Julia Riechert for American Factory



Special Jury Award for Moral Urgency

Jacqueline Olive for Always in Season



Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker

Liza Mandelup for Jawline



Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Luke Lorentzen for Midnight Family



World Cinema Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize

The Souvenir



Audience Award

Queen of Hearts



Directing

Lucía Garibaldi for The Sharks



Special Jury Award

Alejandro Landes for Monos



Special Jury Award for Acting

Krystyna Janda for Dolce Fine Giornata



World Cinema Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize

Honeyland



Audience Award

Sea of Shadows



Directing

Mads Brügger for Cold Case Hammarskjöld



Special Jury Award for Impact for Change

Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov for Honeyland



Special Jury Award for Cinematography

Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for Honeyland



Other Awards

NEXT Audience Award

The Infiltrators



NEXT Innovator Award

The Infiltrators



Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind



Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Awards

Carly Hugo & Matt Parker for Share; Sev Ohanian for Lori Cheatle



Sundance Open Borders Fellowship Presented by Netflix

Talal Derki for Of Fathers and Sons; Chaitanya Tamhane and Tatiana Huezo for Night on Fire