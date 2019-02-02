sundance 2019

Here Are the Winners of the 2019 Sundance Awards

Chinonye Chukwo’s Clemency won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Awards. The film stars Alfre Woodard as a prison warden who is having second thoughts about carrying out executions. Other big winners included Brittany Runs A Marathon (starring Workaholics and 22 Jump Street’s Jillian Bell), the documentary One Child Nation, and director Alma Har’el for the Shia LaBeouf-penned Honey Boy. Accepting her award, Har’el said “I’m really proud to be here in a year when 44% of the directors are women. We’re here, we’re ready, stop sending us to shadow fucking white men.”

US Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize
Clemency

Audience Award
Brittany Runs a Marathon

Directing
Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Pippa Bianco for Share

Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft
Alma Har’el for Honey Boy

Special Jury Award for Creative Collaboration
The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance 
Rhianne Barreto for Share

US Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize
One Child Nation

Audience Award
Knock Down the House

Directing
Steven Bognar and Julia Riechert for American Factory

Special Jury Award for Moral Urgency
Jacqueline Olive for Always in Season

Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker
Liza Mandelup for Jawline

Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Luke Lorentzen for Midnight Family

World Cinema Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize
The Souvenir

Audience Award
Queen of Hearts

Directing
Lucía Garibaldi for The Sharks

Special Jury Award
Alejandro Landes for Monos

Special Jury Award for Acting
Krystyna Janda for Dolce Fine Giornata

World Cinema Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize
Honeyland

Audience Award
Sea of Shadows

Directing
Mads Brügger for Cold Case Hammarskjöld

Special Jury Award for Impact for Change
Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov for Honeyland

Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for Honeyland

Other Awards

NEXT Audience Award
The Infiltrators

NEXT Innovator Award
The Infiltrators

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Awards
Carly Hugo & Matt Parker for Share;  Sev Ohanian for Lori Cheatle

Sundance Open Borders Fellowship Presented by Netflix
Talal Derki  for Of Fathers and Sons; Chaitanya Tamhane and Tatiana Huezo for Night on Fire

