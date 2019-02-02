Here Are the Winners of the 2019 Sundance Awards

Chinonye Chukwo’s Clemency won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Awards. The film stars Alfre Woodard as a prison warden who is having second thoughts about carrying out executions. Other big winners included Brittany Runs A Marathon (starring Workaholics and 22 Jump Street’s Jillian Bell), the documentary One Child Nation, and director Alma Har’el for the Shia LaBeouf-penned Honey Boy. Accepting her award, Har’el said “I’m really proud to be here in a year when 44% of the directors are women. We’re here, we’re ready, stop sending us to shadow fucking white men.”
US Dramatic Competition
Grand Jury Prize
Clemency
Audience Award
Brittany Runs a Marathon
Directing
Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Pippa Bianco for Share
Special Jury Award for Vision and Craft
Alma Har’el for Honey Boy
Special Jury Award for Creative Collaboration
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance
Rhianne Barreto for Share
US Documentary Competition
Grand Jury Prize
One Child Nation
Audience Award
Knock Down the House
Directing
Steven Bognar and Julia Riechert for American Factory
Special Jury Award for Moral Urgency
Jacqueline Olive for Always in Season
Special Jury Award for Emerging Filmmaker
Liza Mandelup for Jawline
Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Luke Lorentzen for Midnight Family
World Cinema Dramatic Competition
Grand Jury Prize
The Souvenir
Audience Award
Queen of Hearts
Directing
Lucía Garibaldi for The Sharks
Special Jury Award
Alejandro Landes for Monos
Special Jury Award for Acting
Krystyna Janda for Dolce Fine Giornata
World Cinema Documentary Competition
Grand Jury Prize
Honeyland
Audience Award
Sea of Shadows
Directing
Mads Brügger for Cold Case Hammarskjöld
Special Jury Award for Impact for Change
Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov for Honeyland
Special Jury Award for Cinematography
Fejmi Daut and Samir Ljuma for Honeyland
Other Awards
NEXT Audience Award
The Infiltrators
NEXT Innovator Award
The Infiltrators
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Sundance Institute/Amazon Studios Producers Awards
Carly Hugo & Matt Parker for Share; Sev Ohanian for Lori Cheatle
Sundance Open Borders Fellowship Presented by Netflix
Talal Derki for Of Fathers and Sons; Chaitanya Tamhane and Tatiana Huezo for Night on Fire