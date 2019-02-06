Here’s Trump’s Post-Speech Speech

Tuesday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon picked up where the State of the Union address left off: with a post-speech speech from our super-tan commander-in-chief Donald Trump himself. You might find yourself automatically tensing up when you see a man known for appreciating the crude art of “locker room talk” in an actual locker room, but rest assured, he’s actually on his best behavior. He even went and got himself a special water bottle no one could possibly make a meme out of.

