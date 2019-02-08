How to Watch This Year’s Grammy Awards

The Grammys air Sunday night. Photo: Joe Klamar/AFP/Getty Images

The annual Grammy Awards have once again descended upon us. This year, the Alicia Keys–hosted ceremony will move from New York City’s Madison Square Garden back to its preferred Los Angeles stomping grounds at the Staples Center, with a pretty great list of nominees and performers slated to show up. But regardless of whether you’re the type of person who springs for a traditional cable subscription or not, there are a handful of ways to watch the Sunday, February 10, ceremony, which your helpful pals at Vulture are more than happy to outline here.

Pre-ceremony coverage is a bit more sparse than what we’re used to for those opulent film and television awards shows, but there are two red-carpet options if you’re inclined to see what everyone is wearing. E! will be continuing its traditional E! Live From the Red Carpet show hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic, which will air from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on the network. You’ll need a cable subscription for this — sorry, no social-media livestream this time around — and it can be viewed on the official E! website with your respective cable log-in, or on the E! smartphone app. Additionally, CBS will do an hour-long coverage from the red carpet beginning at 7 p.m. ET, which can be viewed on the official Grammys website at no cost. The Grammys website will also be hosting a premiere ceremony starting at 3:30 p.m ET to psyche you up even further for the big night, where a large number of non-televised awards will be handed out.

Per tradition, the Grammys is an exclusive to CBS, meaning the only way to watch it will be, indeed, if you have a cable subscription that includes the network. Viewers with a subscription have the option of tuning in starting at 8 p.m. ET by the following methods: watching on CBS, via the network’s website livestream with a CBS All Access log-in, or via the network’s official app for iPad, iPhone, Amazon Fire, Sling TV, and Apple TV. However, if you don’t have cable, CBS All Access has a seven-day free trial you can take advantage of the day of the ceremony — just remember to opt out of an automatic renewal when the week is over. Because you wouldn’t want to disappoint your gals Dolly Parton and Cardi B, would you now?