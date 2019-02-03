Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

On Sunday, multiple sources reported that 21 Savage was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, who allege the Atlanta rapper is a United Kingdom national who stayed in the U.S. after his visa lapsed. “His whole public persona is false,” an ICE spokesperson told CNN’s Nick Valencia per the journalist’s tweets. “He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa.”

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, ICE spokesperson Bryan Cox said 21 Savage, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested at a traffic stop in Atlanta, along with three other people, during which ICE discovered his immigration status. The rapper allegedly received a one-year visa in July 2005. If the timeline put forth by immigration officials is true, 21 Savage would have been 12 when he arrived in the United States. Per CNN, the rapper is “presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts.”

The rapper’s lawyer Dina LaPolt told TMZ in a statement: “We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country – especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

BREAKING- @ICEgov spokesman tells me @21savage was taken into custody by ICE. “His whole public persona is false. He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa.” MORE COMING — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) February 3, 2019

BREAKING- @21savage was in the car with another rapper who was the target of a criminal arrest. 21 was taken into custody by law enforcement after they learned of his immigration status. “There is no misunderstanding. 21 Savage is a British National.”: Law Enforcement source — Nick Valencia (@CNNValencia) February 3, 2019