Please Enjoy This Clip of Ina Garten and Seth Meyers Getting Very Drunk

If you’re a fan of Seth Meyers, Ina Garten, and drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, then boy do we have the clip for you. From Late Night With Seth Meyers, here is the latest installment of Meyers’s occasional day-drinking segment, this time joined by the Barefoot Contessa herself. The two spend a day at the Corner Bistro in the Village concocting several of Garten’s drink recipes, do a round of taste-testing for various dips and gravies, and play a game called “Whose Feet Are These?” Near the end of the clip, Meyers wishes Garten a happy birthday by presenting her with a very beautiful cake he made all by himself. Come to watch two television hosts become instant friends, stay to watch Meyers get progressively drunker while lodging chunks of pink cake into his mouth.

