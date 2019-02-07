Samuel L. Jackson, Jessie T. Usher, and Richard Roundtree Join Forces in Shaft

An all-new Shaft reboot is upon us, complete with the addition of a new, third Shaft: John ‘JJ’ Shaft III is the MIT-educated cybersecurity expert played by Creed II’s Jessie Usher who reunites with his estranged father, Samuel L. Jackson’s John Shaft II. And in case that’s not enough Shaft for you, Richard Roundtree, also known as the original Shaft, joins the crew as the elder John Shaft. The trailer, which debuted on Wednesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, also features an extremely fun performance from Regina Hall. And with this, we finally have a fully complete Shaft-iverse, if you will. And yes, we dig it.

Related