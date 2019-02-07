Kate Winslet Can Hold Her Breath for Seven and a Half Minutes, Says James Cameron

Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images

Somewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio may be feeling slightly vindicated.

Two decades after his Titanic co-star Kate Winslet allowed his character to sink to a watery grave, the actress recently endured a series of lung-challenging dunkings herself at the hands of their former director, James Cameron, in two forthcoming sequel films to Cameron’s other box-office-record-shattering film Avatar.

At the premiere of Alita: Battle Angel, the manga-inspired sci-fi opus (Cameron executive produces and co-wrote the screenplay), the filmmaker noted that Winslet proved to be a real trooper in the scenes in which her character, a free-diving member of a Pandoran race, spends considerable time submerged. But her character, Ronal, has a bit more facility for holding her breath than Leo’s poor, doomed Jack Dawson.

“Kate was phenomenal collaborator and just so gung ho,” enthused Cameron, an accomplished underwater explorer himself. “She was really excited about doing the water work and at her peak I think she held her breath for seven and a half minutes - not during a scene but just during the training and, but she was regularly doing two- or three-minutes scenes, underwater acting and swimming…She truly embraced the physicality of the character.”

“She was a dream to work with – not the pain in the ass diva that she was the first time,” he laughed. “No, she was a dream on Titanic as well.”

After such a fruitful cinematic reunion with Winslet, Cameron said he’s still hoping for another round with DiCaprio, whom he sees regularly in their philanthropic efforts, as well.

“Leo and I collide mostly in the environmental circles, because he’s doing a lot of good work around climate change and the environment and sustainability,” Cameron revealed. “And I like to think I’m doing my part in that, although we’re not collaborating.” He’s “absolutely” down for a future project. “It’s a no brainer for me. I just haven’t gone as far as to write a character for him specifically.”