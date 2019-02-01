Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Thank goodness the Dune cast is so large, because these updates make for some great daily highlights. This week alone, director Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the classic Frank Herbert novel signed up Oscar Isaac (as Leto Atreides I) and Zendaya (as Arrakis inhabitant Chani), and as we close out the week Variety reports that Javier Bardem will join as Stilgar. He’s a leader among the Fremen tribe on Arrakis, which is the much fought over planet that produces the spice and houses some gargantuan sand worms. (In the 1984 David Lynch film the character was played by Everett McGill, which is a truly remarkable vibe shift for the part.) A particularly enjoyable section of Stilgar’s Dune wiki page says, “Eventually, through Paul’s leadership and the development of his prescient powers, Stilgar became the general of one who was to become Emperor of the Known Universe.”

In addition to the aforementioned Isaac and Zendaya news, Timothée Chalamet will lead as Paul Atreides. Rebecca Ferguson is said to be playing Lady Jessica, his mother. Stellan Skarsgård will be the sinister Baron Harkonnen. Charlotte Rampling is the powerful Reverend Mother Mohiam, and Dave Bautista will be a nephew of the Baron. Now give us a a lovely Feyd-Rautha!