Conan O’Brien’s body issues are no secret, but luckily action movie star Jean-Claude Van Damme is here to provide him with some body positivity. Repeatedly reassuring Conan he has a nice but and that is not “concave” (a word that sounds truly glorious in the Belgian accent), Van Damme even goes so far as to take up Conan’s offer to touch his butt. It goes a little too far. Not as far as Hollywood pre-2017, but just enough to seemingly make The Muscles from Brussels himself blush a little bit.

