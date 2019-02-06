Jennifer Lawrence Is Now Engaged to That Guy With the Name

Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summi

In what may be her most relatable move yet, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence has gone and gotten herself engaged. The 28-year-old actress is all set to tie knot with her art dealer boyfriend, according to People. The one and definitely only Cooke Maroney, glorious name and all, will soon be the new Mr. Jennifer Lawrence. The couple have been dating since 2018, following her breakup with director Darren Aronofsky. The pair were caught celebrating their engagement during a date at an upscale French restaurant in New York City, which sounds like a very Cooke Maroney thing to do. Congratulations, Cooke Maroney. And you too, future Mrs. Cooke Maroney.