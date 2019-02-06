Jill Abramson Accused of Plagiarism In Merchants of Truth

Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images

Merchants of Truth, the book from former New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson, is under scrutiny for plagiarism just a day after its initial release. According to Variety, Abramson appeared on Fox News shortly after the news came to light to deny the allegations. “All I can tell you is I certainly didn’t plagiarize in my book,” she told Fox’s Martha MacCallum, while also admitting she had not yet seen the details of the allegations, which first surfaced on Twitter. Michael C. Moynihan, a Vice News correspondent, posted images of several passages from Abramson’s book alongside paragraphs from other works. Amy Brittain of the Washington Post described the evidence as “overwhelming” while noting that Moynihan only checked three chapters of the book.

Really disappointed to read this thread about plagiarism within Jill Abramson’s new book. The evidence compiled by Michael is overwhelming, and he only fact-checked three chapters. There is absolutely no excuse for this. https://t.co/7SC4wugyb8 — Amy Brittain (@AmyJBrittain) February 7, 2019

The chapters in question were those which covered his employer, Vice, and Moynihan also alleged that those chapters were “clotted with mistakes.” Passages that were believed to have been plagiarized came from sources including the Ryerson Review of Journalism, Time Out magazine, the New Yorker magazine, the Columbia Journalism Review, and a master’s thesis.

*All three* chapters on Vice were clotted with mistakes. Lots of them. The truth promised in Merchants of Truth was often not true. While trying to corroborate certain claims, I noticed that it also contained...plagiarized passages. — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

The following examples from the final book—not the galley—are only from the Vice chapters (I didn’t check the others). So let’s begin...Here is Abramson on Gavin McInnes (whom she interviewed) and the Ryerson Review of Journalism https://t.co/hx0XcyZ89k pic.twitter.com/qroN59gyVk — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

This passage, on former Vice News editor Jason Mojica, is lifted from a 2010 Time Out magazine piece, with small modifications: https://t.co/csNoONZQhX pic.twitter.com/aiQzwKEStl — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

This paragraph can be sourced to two places: a *masters thesis* and a 2013 New Yorker piece by Lizzie Widdicombe https://t.co/ZWX5RgKxlahttps://t.co/Ux6gdDO9Qg pic.twitter.com/tSIKyRoKDP — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

This example is from one source--the New Yorker again--though the two sentences are separated by a page.https://t.co/Ux6gdDO9Qg pic.twitter.com/m3dnsQaOmv — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

Here Abramson--in a treatise on journalistic ethics--copies a passage from...the Columbia Journalism Reviewhttps://t.co/mZZlA4odqw pic.twitter.com/gZVxQ1dc3Z — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

There’s lesser stuff too; still problematic. At various points in Merchants of Truth, rather than toil in the archives, reading old issues of the magazine or watching old Vice videos, Abramson liberally borrows from those who have: https://t.co/Ux6gdDO9Qg pic.twitter.com/mEvufhFJ3J — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

There’s plenty more--enormous factual errors, other cribbed passages, single or unsourced claims--but this should give a sense. — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) February 6, 2019

Another writer, Ian Frisch, also accuses Abramson of lifting passages from his work for her book. “First, some background: I ran my own magazine from 2011 to 2014, because there were no jobs and I need to write and try to progress,” Frisch wrote in a tweet thread. “I ran Relapse Magazine literally out of my bedroom. I worked nights at a hotel to fund it. I wrote a profile of Thomas Morton in 2014.” Frisch then went on to highlight passages from Relapse that appear to have made their way into Abramson’s book.

Frisch went on to say he was “devastated” by the alleged theft of his work, noting that the article in question was only hosted on his personal website. “I’m just showing these screenshots so people know,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have articles to write and a book coming out in three weeks, so I have bigger shit to worry about. But shame on you, Jill. Shame on you.”