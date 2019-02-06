Jimmy Fallon Can Also Barely Tell the Hemsworths Apart

Jimmy Fallon wants us to know that even when you meet a lot of celebrities, it can be hard to tell them apart - just like us! And when you have a whole family of superfluously handsome Hemsworths to deal with, things get even harder. Here we see The Tonight Show host deal with a run-in with Liam, otherwise known as the younger Hemsworth who is married to Miley Cyrus and is not in the Avengers. Of course, Liam uses the opportunity to similarly remind Fallon that there has never been a shortage of white brown haired men in Hollywood, or late night for that matter.

