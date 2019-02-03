Jordan Peele Drops New Us Trailer: Coincidence? We Think Not

How mad would you be if the twist in Jordan Peele’s upcoming horror movie Us turns out to be “it was just a huge coincidence?” The likelihood of that happening (or, you know, even making any sense) is infinitely less than zero, but Lupita Nyong’o’s Adelaide can’t help but notice all the serendipity affecting the Wilsons during their family vacation.

“You know how sometimes, things line up? Coincidences?,” she muses in the film’s second trailer, which Jordan Peele posted to Reddit, and then Twitter, ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl. “Since we’ve been up here, they’ve been happening more and more. It’s like there’s this black cloud hanging over us.” Encountering a homicidal family of your clones seems a little more than just fortuitous, but you’ll have to wait until March 22 to find out for sure.