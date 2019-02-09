Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Prada

This seems like a wrong that could really easily be made right, according to the parents of viral video star Natalie Green. TMZ reported Friday that Andrew and Shirley Green are suing Kanye West for using audio of their daughter on this The Life of Pablo track “Ultralight Beam,” which you can hear below.

In their suit, the Greens claim they adopted Natalie in 2012, well before video of her adorable toddler preaching went viral in January 2016. However, Kanye’s camp instead sought permission to use her voice from Natalie’s birth mother Alice Johnson, who was no longer the child’s legal guardian. But that’s not all.

The Greens also claim that, aside from being legally incapable of signing off on the use of Natalie’s video, Johnson herself allegedly never received a written licensing document or payment. The pair are seeking profits from the track and other damages.