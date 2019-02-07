Ken Jeong Would Like to Be Your Valentine Next Week

If you haven’t made any Valentine’s Day plans this year, consider spending some time with comedian and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong. Last month, Netflix announced that Jeong’s new comedy special, You Complete Me, Ho, will make its way to the streaming network on Valentine’s Day next Thursday. Taped at the Ice House in Pasadena last year, the special is directed by Crazy Rich Asians’ Jon M. Chu and features Jeong covering everything from his journey from doctor to comedian, his wife’s breast-cancer battle, and his breakout role in The Hangover. Check out the trailer above, then make it a date to watch the rest next Thursday.

Related