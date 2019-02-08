Kevin Spacey Demands Sex-Abuse Case Dismissal Due to Accuser’s Anonymity

Kevin Spacey. Photo: Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images

Kevin Spacey was recently charged in a Massachusetts court for indecent assault and battery, to which he pleaded not guilty, but he’s also trying to fight a separate case from an incident in California. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Spacey’s lawyers filed a court brief Thursday attempting to dismiss a suit from an anonymous massage therapist who claimed he was forced to grab the actor’s genitals twice during a massage at a private residence in Malibu. In the brief, the actor’s lawyers argue that he is in fact the “party more vulnerable to threats and privacy invasion,” and that he should have a right to know who his accuser is. The case is being tried in a federal court, which means, as THR points out, that the court may or may not grant his request, given a complicated history of precedents in which accusers have or have not been given anonymity depending on how judges weighed their privacy and the threat of retaliation against defendants’ right to know their accusers.