KK Apple’s I’m Peach Is an Excellent, Glorious Long Con

I did a quick Google search for “Princess Peach” before diving in to write this week’s column. Not because I’m unfamiliar with the Mushroom Kingdom scion, her embattled relationship with Bowser, or her high-profile romance with everyone’s favorite video-game plumber. No, no. I Googled because after watching KK Apple’s I’m Peach PSA, I was sure I was missing something.

Why would Apple write and produce a short about a bunch of people identifying with a video-game character that isn’t in the Zeitgeist at this very moment?

About a minute through Scott Apple’s baritone narration, I checked the run time and felt a little angry. What the hell am I watching? I wondered. The only way this gets better is if Apple and director Kady Ruth Ashcraft really double down on their first-thought conceit: We continue to see one American after another proclaiming “I’m Peach,” sometimes wearing Peach’s signature white gloves or an approximation of her crown … and the bit never goes further. As I pressed on, I hoped for this sort of meditation on a meaningless phrase juxtaposed with equally obsequious performances from people who might as well have been spewing gibberish. Would KK and Kady be bold enough to embrace such a particular brand of anti-comedy?

Oh, wait! I just noticed the hashtag in the bottom-right corner of the screen: #IMPEACH. This is all coming into focus, and it’s just … peachy.

Luke is executive producer at Big Breakfast and a watcher of many web videos. Send him yours @LKellyClyne.