Last Year’s Acting Winners Will Present At The 2019 Oscars After All

Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Days after Allison Janney said “it breaks my heart” that she might not be invited to present the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at this year’s ceremony, the Academy has decided to mend relations with one of our American screen treasures. It was previously reported that last year’s acting winners, who traditionally present the new honorees with their trophies, had not yet been invited by the Academy to fulfill that time-honored duty. It was one of many real or considered shakeups of the coming Oscars, which are emphasizing a strict three-hour telecast and have at turns cut and then added musical numbers, declared they will go hostless, and removed various awards from the broadcast (they would be handed out during commercial breaks) in order to make it a more “brisk” affair. Fortunately, Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, and Gary Oldman passing the little gold torch to this year’s winners wasn’t considered too much bloat for the new “audience friendly” approach.