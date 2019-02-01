Ariana Grande Squashes Beef with 2 Chainz on Remix to ‘7 Rings’

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard

When Ariana Grande released her latest single off her as-yet-unreleased new album, listeners began hearing echoes of other songs. Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag,” Princess Nokia’s “Mine” had similar beats and choruses. 2 Chainz maniacs (2Chainziacs?) pointed out that not only was the “gee thanks, just bought it” chorus of “7 Rings” oddly similar to Chainz’s “Spend It,” but that the setting of the video was suspiciously like his pink trap house. Only unlike the pink trap house, Grande’s music video set didn’t provide free HIV testing. Well it appears that any hard feelings between Grande and Chainz are gone, because she just tweeted out a collab. 2 Chainz appears on the remix to “7 Rings,” quoting his chorus on “Spend It.” The single album cover? A pink trap house. Sometimes things just work out.