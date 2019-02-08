Ariana Grande Drops New Album, Single, Video

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

What a busy gal! At last, our long national nightmare is over: Ariana Grande doesn’t have to tease the release of her new album anymore because it’s here, honey! Grande dropped thank u, next with its quirky punctuation and pink trap house aesthetic at midnight, as is her wont. Friday 12 AM is her time. The videos for “7 Rings” and her album’s title track were released at that time, as was the blooper reel for “thank u, next” and the single “Imagine.” On top of that, she put out a music video for “break up with your girlfriend, i’m bored.” The video stars Riverdale’s Charles Melton and model Ariel Yasmine as the objects of Grande’s hate/lust.

By now we all know what thank u, next is about: getting over heartbreak, falling in love with yourself and your friends, and making inadvisable purchases of rings and/or hand tattoos. And with the album’s release, the last mystery in the Grande codex can finally be solved: is “NASA” about literal space, or like, needing figurative space? Like from Pete Davidson, specifically?