Universal Pictures and Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video has bought the feature rights to The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior. According to Deadline, the film will be written by Billions’ Michael Russell Gunn and based on the memoir of former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill, aka The Guy Who Shot Bin Laden. Michaels will produce, and The Guy Who Shot Bin Laden will executive produce. The film will span the decade between 9/11 and the raid on Bin Laden’s compound. This movie will be a huge departure for either Lorne Michaels or depictions of the War on Terror. We’ll have to wait for casting notices to find out which. Maybe even past that. If O’Neill is played by Bill Hader, it could either way.