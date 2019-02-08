MacGruber May Return in the Form of a TV Series

MacGruber. Photo: Michaels-Goldwyn/Kobal/Shutterstock

Since MacGruber entered our hearts in 2010 and became an instant cult classic, it’s been a long waiting game for updates about a possible sequel. Back in 2016, Jorma Taccone and Will Forte confirmed that they had begun writing the script for the film, but since then things have been mostly up in the air, with Forte telling Vulture in 2017, “This movie could get made. If we can write a script, this movie will get made. It is my opinion. Though, I thought that Hillary Clinton was going to win the election, so what do I know?”

Now it appears that the sequel might take on another form entirely: as a television series. Speaking with The Daily Beast, Taccone revealed he’s been “aggressively” pitching the idea of a MacGruber series to various streaming networks in L.A. this week. “Eight to ten episodes. I’m really hoping that when you print this there’s an announcement that it’s actually happening, because I know nothing right now,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve mentioned it, so this may be a tragic interview.” Taccone went on to say that they’ve had “so many ideas over the years, from the moment we stopped filming. I just love this character so much,” adding that with something like a TV show, “We can expand the world now.”

Even better: According to Taccone, the original cast is onboard for the show should it land a home. “It’s everyone. Val [Kilmer] was blown up pretty badly, he’ll have half a head. Everyone is so down,” he said. “What’s nice is that, when you make something that had the heartbreak of not doing so well financially … I would feel terrible if the people involved were embarrassed about it, but Ryan [Phillippe] loves that shit, Kristen [Wiig] loves that shit, all the people involved are so psyched.” Jump on this opportunity immediately, streaming networks!